AMC fines PrivatBank UAH

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has fined PrivatBank (Kyiv) UAH 82,600 for violation of legislation on economic competition protection in the form of submitting incomplete information to the agency within the prescribed period.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers under the initiative of the National Bank and the shareholders of PrivatBank on December 18 decided to nationalize the financial institution.

The volume of the issue of government domestic loan bonds for these purposes was estimated at UAH 116.8-148 billion.

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Finance Ministry of Ukraine on December 21 signed an agreement on the sale of 100% of PrivatBank for UAH 1.