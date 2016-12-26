Economy

18:46 26.12.2016

Deposit Guarantee Fund extends liquidation of Terra Bank for one year

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund has extended the liquidation of Terra Bank for one year, until December 23, 2017, according to a report on the website of the fund.

The fund also extended the powers of liquidator of the bank Yuriy Irkliyenko for the same period.

As reported, the fund introduced temporary administration in Terra Bank on August 22, 2016, while on December 22 it transferred part of its assets and liabilities to Crystalbank. On December 23 the NBU decided to liquidate Terra Bank.

Terra Bank was founded in 1996. PJSC Ukrainian Strategy Group on July 1, 2014 held 99.6387% of the bank capital. The ultimate beneficial owner of the bank is S.Klymenko, who is associated with the group, consisting of about 50 companies in various sectors.

Terra Bank ranked 48th among 166 banks operating in the country on October 1, 2014 by total assets (UAH 2.906 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

