Ukrzaliznytsia in 2017 to keep passenger transportation at 2016 level

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia plans in 2017 to carry 436.6 million passengers, which almost corresponds to the expected figure for 2016.

The press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine, according to the expected data for 2016, the railways will carry more than 438 million passengers, 0.1% more than the target. The number of long-haul passengers will be 86.8 million, which is 8.1 million passengers, or 9.8% more in comparison with 2015.

The regional branches of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia are expected in 2016 to provide 351.9 million passengers with suburban traffic services, which is 5.5 million, or 1.6% less than in 2015.

According to the data expected, services worth UAH 423 million will be provided in 2016 on transportation of citizens entitled to benefits that are to be refunded from local budgets. Payments received will amount to about UAH 30 million. The percentage of compensation will be about 7%. The debt will come to UAH 393 million.