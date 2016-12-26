Ukrzaliznytsia to increase revenues by 11% in 2017

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia in the draft consolidated financial plan for 2017 foresaw earnings from operations in the amount of about UAH 84 billion, which is 10.9% more than the expected data for 2016, while income from freight and passenger traffic is projected at the level of UAH 75.2 billion, and the share of revenues from transportation is almost 90%.

The press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine income from operations for 2016 are expected in the amount of UAH 75.7 billion, which is 3.5% less than the target, while income from traffic is set at UAH 61.6 billion, which is 7.5% less than the plan. This decrease in revenues is expected mainly due to the non-fulfillment of transit traffic volumes (a 36.5% fall).

"As a consequence, the activity of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia in 2016 is expected to have positive financial result. This figure is affected by the hryvnia devaluation, which leads to additional costs for exchange differences on foreign currency liabilities," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

As reported, with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia chairman Wojciech Balczun, Ukrzaliznytsia over the year will reach profit in the range of UAH 300 million.