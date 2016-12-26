DTEK Energougol ENE, Dutch DTEK will provide each other with aid of up to $80 mln

PJSC DTEK Energougol ENE will be able to provide Dutch DTEK B.V. with financial assistance in the amount of up to $80 million, or receive aid from DTEK B.V. for a total of $76 million, the company reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market.

The relevant decisions were made at a meeting of shareholders on December 22.

As reported, DTEK owns 95.7% in DTEK Energougol ENE.

DTEK was founded in 2005 to manage the energy assets of SCM (Donetsk).