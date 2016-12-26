Coal stocks at Ukraine's TPPs 5.8% down over week

Coal stocks in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPP) of Ukraine from December 18 until December 25, 2016 decreased by 5.8%, from 1.804 million tonnes to 1.7 million tonnes, Ukrenergo has reported.

In particular, anthracite coal stocks fell by 3.3%, to 877,000 tonnes (including 131,000 tonnes at Luhansk TPP), while gas coal and long-flame coal stocks were down by 8.2%, to 823,000 tonnes (including 112,000 tonnes at Burshtyn TPP).

Ukrenergo said energy consumption in the morning of December 26 was 22.233 GW, while 41 coal power units at the TPPs generated 7.562 GW. Nuclear power plants (NPPs) showed a capacity of 10.752 GW, hydroelectric power plants 1.742 GW, combined heat and power plants 2.126 MW and alternative energy units 51 MW.

Exports from the Burshtyn TPP energy island on December 25 stood at 544 MW. No exports to Poland, Belarus, Moldova and Russia were reported.