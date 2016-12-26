Cabinet approves agreement with EC on financing nuclear safety program

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement with the European Commission on financing the annual program on nuclear safety 2015, according to the governmental online portal.

The corresponding decision is stipulated in government resolution No. 1001-r dated December 21, 2016.

According to the press service of the government, the budget foreseen by the agreement is EUR4.5 million.

The program is aimed at streamlining Ukrainian and European legal framework, providing technical support for the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.