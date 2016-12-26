Economy

14:53 26.12.2016

NBU: Share of overdue debts on bank loans in Ukraine 0.1 p.p. down in Nov

The share of overdue credit debts (excluding insolvent banks) in Ukraine in November 2016 increased by 0.1 percentage points (p.p.), to 24.2% of the loans granted, according to the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The central bank said that in January-November it grew by 2.1 p.p.

The share of foreign capital in the total charter capital of banks decreased by 12.2 percentage points to 55.5% (43.3% as of January 1, 2016), the NBU said. The decline in November was by 0.1 p.p. compared to October.

The number of operating banks in the beginning of December was 98 (117 as of early 2016). Of these 39 financial institutions (decreased by one) are with foreign capital, including 17 banks with 100% foreign capital.

The National Bank also reported over the eight months liabilities of banks as of December 1, 2016 totaled UAH 1.119 trillion (UA 1.128 trillion of November 1). Funds of individuals amounted to UAH 407.104 billion and funds of companies – UAH 348.765 billion.

Capital of banks by late December amounted to UAH 144.431 billion, while charter capital UAH 266.505 billion.

Regulator capital of operating banks by late December 2016 reached UAH 138.106 billion. Regulatory capital adequacy requirement (N2) was 13.71%.

Return on capital as of December 1, 2016 was minus 15.06%.

