Economy

13:58 26.12.2016

India becomes largest importer of Ukrainian wheat since early 2016/17 agri-year

India since early 2016/17 agricultural year (July-June) heads the rating of Ukrainian wheat importers, importing around 1.5 million tonnes of grain.

"From July to December India imported around 1.5 million tonnes, being the largest importer of Ukrainian wheat since early agricultural season," leading expert of the grain market of UkrAgroConsult Yelizaveta Malyshko told Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that the main reason of growth in purchase of wheat by India was the reduction of imports duty on wheat early season from 25% to 10% and in December 2016 it was set at a zero.

According to a report of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2016/17 agri-year India could import around 3 million tonnes of wheat, while in 2015/16 agri-year imports totaled 300,000 tonnes and in 2014/15 agri-year – 270,000 tonnes.

Malyshko said that the top three leading importers of Ukrainian wheat is India, Thailand (1.4 million tonnes) and Indonesia (1.3 million tonnes).

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank's liabilities to issue of bank eurobonds exchanged to bank shares

U.S. defense budget for 2017 includes $350 mln aid for Ukrainian security sector

Metinvest proposes creditors to consolidate commitments into single eurobond issue

Infrastructure ministry seeks to considerably restore roads in 2017

Cabinet looking for options to provide for steady operation of Odesa Port-Side Plant

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2017 to keep passenger transportation at 2016 level

Ukrzaliznytsia to increase revenues by 11% in 2017

DTEK Energougol ENE, Dutch DTEK will provide each other with aid of up to $80 mln

Coal stocks at Ukraine's TPPs 5.8% down over week

Cabinet approves agreement with EC on financing nuclear safety program

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Заторможенное развитие
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING