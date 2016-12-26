Economy

13:06 26.12.2016

Ex-first deputy board chairman of PrivatBank denies withdrawal of funds from bank before temporary administration introduced

Former first deputy board chairman of PrivatBank Oleh Horokhovsky has denied the withdrawal of funds from the bank before temporary administration was introduced to the bank.

"It is impossible to withdraw something nowhere in the modern world, as everyone would have known about it and seen. These mythical billions of hryvnias allegedly withdrawn do not exist," he said on 1+1 TV channel.

He said that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) knows that the funds were not withdrawn.

Earlier NBU Governor Valeriya Gontareva said that UAH 2.6 billion was withdrawn from the bank before introduction of temporary administration at PrivatBank.

