Economy

11:38 26.12.2016

NCER cuts tariffs for oil transportation to Kremenchuk oil refinery by 6.3-39.2%

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) from January 1, 2017 revised the tariffs for crude oil transportation using trunk pipelines of public joint-stock company Ukrtransnafta to consumers in the country.

The decision was made on December 23.

The tariff for the Hnidyntsi oil pumping station to Kremenchuk oil refinery was set at UAH 52.20 per tonne (a fall of 31% compared to the current tariff), Hlynsko-Rozbyshevka line operation dispatcher station to Kremenchuk oil refinery at UAH 41.10 per tonne (a decline of 39.2%), Mala Pavlivka to Kremenchuk oil refinery at UAH 53.40 per tonne (a decline of 30.3%), Pivdenny terminal to Kremenchuk oil refinery at UAH 101.30 per tonne (a decline of 8.8%) and Odesa oil point to Kremenchuk oil refinery at UAH 107.90 per tonne (a decline of 6.3%).

The production program of Ukrtransnafta envisages oil transportation to Ukrainian oil refineries in the amount of 2.705 million tonnes in 2017 and oil transit of 10 million tonnes.

Interfax-Ukraine
