UNDP finishes drugs supplies under two more programs using 2016 budget funds

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has finished supplies of medicines bought using 2016 budget funds under two more programs for treatment of the mucopolysaccharidosis and Gaucher disease.

UNDP told Interfax-Ukraine that at present budget-funded medicine procurement agreements for over $8.8 million have been signed with Ukraine's Health Ministry. The prices were cut by 25-40% compared to 2015 medicine procurement prices.

"At the end of November medicines to treat mucopolysaccharidosis for $4 million were supplied to Ukraine. As of late December, medicines to treat patients with mucopolysaccharidosis and Gaucher disease were bought," the organization said.

UNDP will buy medicines and medical products under 23 programs using 2016 budget funds and this is almost three times more than during 2015 medicine procurement.

UNDP will procure medicines and medical products for pre-surgical and post-surgical periods in transplantation and treatment of cancer, child cancer and oncohematological diseases, child long-lasting viral hepatitis, treatment of tuberculosis (TB), child hemophilia A and B, Willebrand disease, adult hemophilia, child autism, treatment of brain palsy, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, prevention of hemolytic disease of the newborn, treatment of women's infertility, phenyl ketonuria and infantile hypothyroidism screening the newborn, treatment of cystic fibrosis, infantile immunodeficiency disorders, dwarfism, Gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, epidermolysis bullosa, multiocular sclerosis and orphan metabolic diseases.

UNDP will procure medicines for some $77 million or 51% of the total sum of procurement via international organizations.