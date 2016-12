Ukraine's GDP growth in 2016 totals around 1.5%, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"This year we will have growth of around 1.5%, while last year we had 10% of decline and 43% of inflation," he said at a meeting with students of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute last week.

The premier said that he hopes that GDP would grow more in 2017.