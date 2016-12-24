Rise in pensions in Ukraine to be funded at expense of privatization

The increase in pensions in Ukraine has to be financed at the expense of privatization, head of the parliamentary committee on taxation and customs policy Nina Yuzhanina has stated.

"Let's now, when we are talking about privatization, think that funds from privatization should be used only to replenish the Pension Fund," she said on the air of the 112.ua TV channel.

According to her, such a step would allow covering the deficit of the Pension Fund, increasing pension payments and avoiding an increase in pension contribution rates.