Economy

13:37 24.12.2016

About UAH 8 bln of state budget saved in 2016 due to ProZorro - Groysman

About UAH 8 billion of funds from the national budget were saved in 2016 thanks to the ProZorro e-procurement system, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has stated.

"If to talk about figures, this year we have saved UAH 8 billion," he said during a meeting with students of the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

The premier noted Ukrainian business is stimulated, corruption schemes are eliminated due to open trading through the electronic system, while savings can be used for other needs of the state.

