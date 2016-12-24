Economy

12:29 24.12.2016

Ukraine's Defense Ministry plans to use 100% of budget funds this year

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense as of December 24 had 100% fulfilled its commitments and used national budget funds allocated for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by more than 95%.

"We are using the funds in accordance with the contracts signed and depending on the supply of products," the press service of the agency said.

At present some UAH 1.3 billion, the Ministry of Defense received in the middle of December this year, remains unused.

"According to the schedule, these resources will be used by the end of 2016 in full," the ministry said.

