Economy

11:34 24.12.2016

IMF meeting on next tranche for Ukraine may be held in Jan 2017

The meeting of the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will consider granting Ukraine the next tranche under the EFF program may be held in late January 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

Indeed, after the adoption of the budget we got closer to receiving the next tranche. The Cabinet of Ministers still needs to take certain decisions, which we will do. I hope that we will be ready for the meeting of the IMF board somewhere in the end of January... we are now discussing with the IMF changes into the memorandum. After we finish this process, it will be clear what we will do to comply with the conditions for getting the next tranche," he said.

As reported, the four-year EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program for Ukraine totaling SDR 12.348 billion (about $17 billion at a current exchange rates), opened by the IMF in March 2015, originally foresaw quarterly revisions of the program, as well as the issue of four tranches to Kyiv in 2015, and reduction of quarterly tranches in 2016-2018.

However, Ukraine was able to get only the first two tranches and then there was a time gap due to the political crisis and the government change.

Negotiations on renewal of funding were resumed after the appearance of a new Cabinet headed by Volodymyr Groysman in April. The IMF provided the third tranche amounting to $1 billion in the middle of September. According to the revised schedule, it was planned to provide next tranches every quarter, in particular, the fourth tranche of $1.3 billion was to arrive in the middle of November 2016.

However, Ukraine lags behind the schedule to meet efficiency benchmarks outlined in the memorandum on the economic and financial policy revised when the country received the third tranche.

IMPORTANT

U.S. defense budget for 2017 includes $350 mln aid for Ukrainian security sector

Metinvest proposes creditors to consolidate commitments into single eurobond issue

Infrastructure ministry seeks to considerably restore roads in 2017

Cabinet looking for options to provide for steady operation of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Nationalization of PrivatBank to boost NBU's payments to national budget by UAH 14 bln

LATEST

Rise in pensions in Ukraine to be funded at expense of privatization

About UAH 8 bln of state budget saved in 2016 due to ProZorro - Groysman

Pope to send EUR6 mln to Ukraine at Christmas

Ukraine, Spain to expand cooperation in space monitoring

Ukraine's Defense Ministry plans to use 100% of budget funds this year

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Наслаждение
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в никополь
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING