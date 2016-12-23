Shareholders in PrivatBank transfer Bukovel resort, planes to NBU ownership

PrivatBank (Dnipro) in summer 2016 has become the owner of some assets of its shareholders used as collateral at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) observing the requirements of the central bank, in particular, the Bukovel ski resort and Boeing planes, NBU Governor Valeriya Gontareva has said.

"This summer we forced the bank to take most of the assets we have as collateral to its balance sheet. They are on the balance sheet and now they belong to the state-run bank," she said on Vesti radio late on Thursday.

She said that only UAH 31 billion out of the UAH 170 billion credit portfolio was added to the balance sheet.

Gontareva does not guarantee that these assets belonged to the bank at the moment when the bank was transferred to state ownership.

"After observing our requirements, they at once removed one of the assets. This is called fraud… I cannot tell you what the shareholders and managers did in the past several days [before the introduction of temporary administration on December 19], on a famous Friday [December 16 when a meeting with participation of shareholder Ihor Kolomoisky was held in the presidential administration and Gontareva confirmed this]. The country will learn about it. I would not like to comment on it now," she said.

She said when in summer 2014 she came to the NBU, many refinancing credits had been issued to PrivatBank.

"During my tenure we helped to PrivatBank when it faced liquidity outflow in 2014 and early 2015 with around UAH 9 billion and I can confirm each price used as collateral and personal guarantee of Mr. Kolomoisky," she said.

She said that then the NBU was actively working with PrivatBank asking to strengthen collaterals for all the rest of the credits issued earlier.

"When we took collaterals the bank did not own them, as the bank's portfolio consisted of blank check companies without any collateral and real assets. The shareholders gave us own business for collateral: for example, Borivage company, Bukovel, planes [Boeings and more]," she said.

Gontareva said that these assets are good collaterals. The NBU independently appraised them and asked a guarantee of Kolomoisky.

"We have almost the whole credit portfolio covered with his personal guarantees for all assets – he guarantees when the bank does not pay and he will use own funds to pay," she said.