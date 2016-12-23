Ukrenergo presents renewed company brand

National energy company Ukrenergo, the systemic operator of Ukrainian power grid, has presented the renewed company brand and its vision of development of the energy sector.

The company said that U letter in the new logo means the symbol of Ukrainian energy system, and the leaf in the form of E letter means global directions of the energy sector development evolutionarily moving towards green energy.

Ukrenergo acting director Vsevolod Kovalchuk said that global energy is being transformed now towards renewable energy and this opens new opportunities and sets new tasks to the company.

"Global energy is being transformed towards green energy – production of electricity from clean energy sources – water, sun, wind and biomass. Ukraine is not keeping aloof these processes. The increasing share of renewable energy, taking into account the specifics of operations of these power plants, brings reliability of power lines operation to the new level, changing the conventional power grid management paradigm," he said delivering a lecture at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Kovalchuk recalled about the company’s plans to start introducing Smart Grid starting from 2018.

"We should learn to balance the system, where the share of renewable energy is 20% and more. This is the vector for developing European energy in coming years," he said.

The introduction of new technologies requires the rebuilding of IT infrastructure, large investment and mobilization of thousands of best specialists.

"We should not only transmit electricity in the required amount to consumers, but also create conditions for consumers for their development. We plan to permit everyone to select the time and volume of consumption, save and earn. This is a new philosophy of Ukrenergo reflected in our new slogan: ITellectual energy," he said.

Kovalchuk and Kyiv Polytechnic Institute President Mykhailo Zhurovsky signed a memorandum of cooperation. Representatives of the institute will be involved in designing and implementing promising projects of the company.