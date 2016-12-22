Budget for 2017 foresees two-fold rise in spending on securities commission

State spending on the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market in 2017 will increase to UAH 86.977 million from UAH 44.276 million foreseen in the national budget for 2016.

Such data are contained in an explanatory note to government draft law No. 5000 on the national budget of Ukraine for 2017.

According to the document, the lion's share of this sum, almost 70%, is labor costs.

As reported, the technical mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the results of work in Kyiv in April-May 2016 recommended the securities pass to self-financing through the introduction of certain administrative fees tied to indicators of market participants' performance.

According to the IMF, the commission's increasing costs for wages to employees, as well as investment in technology and systems require a significant expansion of the regulator's financial resources.

In the context of increasing pressure on the budget of Ukraine, the fund mission considers the opportunity of attracting extra budgetary funds by the commission to meet future needs to be dubious.