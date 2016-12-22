Economy

18:38 22.12.2016

Budget for 2017 foresees two-fold rise in spending on securities commission

State spending on the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market in 2017 will increase to UAH 86.977 million from UAH 44.276 million foreseen in the national budget for 2016.

Such data are contained in an explanatory note to government draft law No. 5000 on the national budget of Ukraine for 2017.

According to the document, the lion's share of this sum, almost 70%, is labor costs.

As reported, the technical mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the results of work in Kyiv in April-May 2016 recommended the securities pass to self-financing through the introduction of certain administrative fees tied to indicators of market participants' performance.

According to the IMF, the commission's increasing costs for wages to employees, as well as investment in technology and systems require a significant expansion of the regulator's financial resources.

In the context of increasing pressure on the budget of Ukraine, the fund mission considers the opportunity of attracting extra budgetary funds by the commission to meet future needs to be dubious.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine to remove dependence on coal from ATO zone in 3 years

Ukrainian army repulses attacks at Svitlodarsk bulge, no casualties

Parliament cuts feed-in tariff for large solar power plants by 44.5%

PrivatBank lifts all restrictions for clients on Wednesday

Government forms PrivatBank supervisory board

LATEST

Infrastructure Minister invites UK to participate in road reconstruction, development

Energy Ministry to increase price of coal extracted at state mines

Ukraine confirms plan to build fuel assembly plant for NPPs - Nasalyk

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry proposes measures to develop electric car market, production

PrivatBank board chairman: bank's deposit rates higher market rates, they should be decreased

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
TVgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в чернигове
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING