Infrastructure Minister invites UK to participate in road reconstruction, development

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has invited British companies to join the reconstruction of Ukrainian roads and the development of the transport network, the ministry's press service has reported.

"Ukraine is very interested in establishment of European standards in the road sector, and European companies can give these standards," he said at a meeting with Political Director of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Tim Barrow.

Omelyan added Ukraine is extremely interested in establishment of European standards in the road sector.

He also stressed interest of international companies which are ready to enter the Ukrainian market has increased significantly.

The parties also discussed the prospects of signing an agreement on joint aviation space. The British side expressed regret that Ukraine has become a hostage to a dispute between Britain and Spain. Barrow noted support for Ukraine on the part of the UK both in European integration intentions and the issue of implementing reforms.