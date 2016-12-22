Energy Ministry to increase price of coal extracted at state mines

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine plans to increase the price of coal produced by state mines, Energy Minister Ihor Nasalyk has said.

"The price of coal will be increased," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

At the same time, the minister did not specify from what time and how much the price of steam coal produced by state mines will be raised.

Nasalyk noted that the National Commission on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation, when calculating the wholesale market price of electricity for 2017, increased coal price by 25%, from UAH 1,390 to UAH 1,736 per tonne.

The minister said the government plans to develop coal mining in the country, providing investment in state mines.