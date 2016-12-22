Ukrainian army repulses attacks at Svitlodarsk bulge, no casualties

Illegal armed groups on Thursday morning twice attempted to storm Ukrainian government forces position in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area near the city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, according to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine's official website.

"The enemy has continued its provocative activities near the Svitlodarsk bulge… From 09.00 to 09.45 militants comprising a platoon attempted to dislodge army forces from their position. The enemy attempted again after Ukrainian government forces repulsed the first attack," the statement says.

According to the Defense Ministry, all attacks were repulsed by ATO forces and militants were forced to retreat.

"There are no losses among Ukrainian government troops. We are checking on the number of enemy casualties," the press release says.

As reported, earlier on Thursday Deputy Head of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Alexander Hug said observers saw many ceasefire violations in Donbas, with about half of them coming from fighting near Svitlodarsk.