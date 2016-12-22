Economy

16:02 22.12.2016

Ukraine confirms plan to build fuel assembly plant for NPPs - Nasalyk

Ukraine within the framework of policy to transfer the energy sector to its own raw materials and avoid dependence on its supplies from Russia will build a plant for production of solid fuel assemblies, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk has stated.

"There are three companies which are ready to take part in the tender: a Chinese company, which we provided with access, Westinghouse and a French company that I do not want to name now," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

The minister noted in the current year four out of 13 fuel supplies for Ukrainian nuclear power companies were carried out by Westinghouse, which accounts for almost 30%.

"Nuclear energy is ready to transfer to it [the fuel of Westinghouse] in full," he said.

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian army repulses attacks at Svitlodarsk bulge, no casualties

Parliament cuts feed-in tariff for large solar power plants by 44.5%

PrivatBank lifts all restrictions for clients on Wednesday

Government forms PrivatBank supervisory board

Ukrzaliznytsia launches Intercity+ Kyiv-Przemysl train

LATEST

Energy Ministry to increase price of coal extracted at state mines

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry proposes measures to develop electric car market, production

PrivatBank board chairman: bank's deposit rates higher market rates, they should be decreased

PrivatBank's eurobonds included in list of financial tools sent to bank capital

Fitch: PrivatBank nationalization tests Ukraine reform progress

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/21799/ya-telohranitel/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING