Ukraine confirms plan to build fuel assembly plant for NPPs - Nasalyk

Ukraine within the framework of policy to transfer the energy sector to its own raw materials and avoid dependence on its supplies from Russia will build a plant for production of solid fuel assemblies, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk has stated.

"There are three companies which are ready to take part in the tender: a Chinese company, which we provided with access, Westinghouse and a French company that I do not want to name now," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

The minister noted in the current year four out of 13 fuel supplies for Ukrainian nuclear power companies were carried out by Westinghouse, which accounts for almost 30%.

"Nuclear energy is ready to transfer to it [the fuel of Westinghouse] in full," he said.