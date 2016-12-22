Parliament cuts feed-in tariff for large solar power plants by 44.5%

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has cut feed-in tariff for electricity generated by solar power plants with a capacity of over 10 MW and launched before June 30, 2015, by 44.5%.

A total of 232 lawmakers passed bill No. 5129.

The feed-in tariff coefficient for these solar power plants commissioned before March 2013 was decreased from 8.64 to 4.8, for plants launched from April 2013 until late 2014 – from 6.3 to 3.5 and for the plants launched from January 2015 through June 2015 – from 5.67 to 3.15.