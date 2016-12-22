Economy

14:02 22.12.2016

PrivatBank lifts all restrictions for clients on Wednesday

Nationalized PrivatBank (Dnipro) on Wednesday lifted all restrictions for clients and all services provided by the bank before temporary administration was introduced in it are available, Board Chairman Oleksandr Shlapak has said.

"I want to say that in the past three days when temporary administration was working some restrictions on the operations of the bank were imposed. Today all these restrictions are lifted. All our clients can receive a full volume of services provided earlier by PrivatBank by the end of the day," he said at a briefing in Dnipro on Thursday.

Shlapak said that correspondent accounts will be unblocked on Thursday, accruing of interest will be resumed. He said that the Swift system will be operating in the usual mode and overdraft credits will be issued.

