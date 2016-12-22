Economy

13:42 22.12.2016

PrivatBank's eurobonds included in list of financial tools sent to bank capital

Eurobonds of PrivatBank (Dnipro) have been included in the list of financial tools transferred to capital, Board Chairman Oleksandr Shlapak has said.

"Eurobonds were included in the list of financial tools that were transferred to capital. It was the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). I think that we jointly with the NBU would try to make arrangements with the bond holders. If nothing is reached, we will substantiate it in court," he said at a briefing in Dnipro on Thursday.

As reported, the Individuals Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Finance Ministry of Ukraine on December 21 signed an agreement to sell 100% of shares in PrivatBank.

Earlier NBU Governor Valeriya Gontareva assessed the possible additional issue of shares at UAH 32 billion.

The NBU also said that the central bank considers PrivatBank's eurobonds as liabilities affiliated with former owners of the bank and they will be converted into bank capital.

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian army repulses attacks at Svitlodarsk bulge, no casualties

Parliament cuts feed-in tariff for large solar power plants by 44.5%

PrivatBank lifts all restrictions for clients on Wednesday

Government forms PrivatBank supervisory board

Ukrzaliznytsia launches Intercity+ Kyiv-Przemysl train

LATEST

Ukraine confirms plan to build fuel assembly plant for NPPs - Nasalyk

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry proposes measures to develop electric car market, production

PrivatBank board chairman: bank's deposit rates higher market rates, they should be decreased

Fitch: PrivatBank nationalization tests Ukraine reform progress

National budget for 2017: general expenditure on healthcare to grow by 26% to UAH 88.7 bln

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/74433/pretendent/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING