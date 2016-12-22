PrivatBank's eurobonds included in list of financial tools sent to bank capital

Eurobonds of PrivatBank (Dnipro) have been included in the list of financial tools transferred to capital, Board Chairman Oleksandr Shlapak has said.

"Eurobonds were included in the list of financial tools that were transferred to capital. It was the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). I think that we jointly with the NBU would try to make arrangements with the bond holders. If nothing is reached, we will substantiate it in court," he said at a briefing in Dnipro on Thursday.

As reported, the Individuals Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Finance Ministry of Ukraine on December 21 signed an agreement to sell 100% of shares in PrivatBank.

Earlier NBU Governor Valeriya Gontareva assessed the possible additional issue of shares at UAH 32 billion.

The NBU also said that the central bank considers PrivatBank's eurobonds as liabilities affiliated with former owners of the bank and they will be converted into bank capital.