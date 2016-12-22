National budget for 2017: general expenditure on healthcare to grow by 26% to UAH 88.7 bln

Ukraine's national budget for 2017 passed by parliament on December 21 envisages the increase of general expenditure on healthcare by 26%, to UAH 88.7 billion, the Health Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry said that expenses on medicine procurement will be increased by UAH 2 billion, to UAH 5.9 billion. In 2017, first it is planned to cover 100% of need in medicines for patients with cancer, HIV/AIDS and diabetes.

Budget spending on medicine procurement would help to raise funds of the Global Fund. The entire resource to buy medicines using budget funds will be around UAH 9 billion.

In addition, the 2017 budget foresees UAH 500 million for reimbursement of medicines for patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and asthma.

An additional UAH 817.7 million will be used to pay for medical services provided by the clinics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences system.

Some UAH 477.3 million will be sent to finance child and anti-TB recreation centers.

A total of UAH 60 million will be earmarked to buy medicines and equipment for Heart Center and National Cancer Institute.

Some UAH 150 million will be sent to create cardiovascular surgery centers.

The 2017 national budget envisages the increase of wages of medical workers by 20% on average.