Health Ministry signs budget-funded drugs procurement agreements with UNDP

Ukraine's Health Ministry has signed agreements on 2016 budget-funded medicine procurement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in two more spheres.

Acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun wrote on her Facebook page that the agreements to buy medicines and medical products to treat child cancer and oncohematological diseases and procurement of medicines to treat tuberculosis (TB).

As reported, early December UNDP delivered the first batch of medicines to treat mucopolysaccharidosis orphan disease purchased from 2016 funds to Ukraine.

In general, UNDP will buy medicines in 33 segments using 2016 budget funds.

The Health Ministry in 2015 passed the purchase of drugs under 12 government programs for national budget funds to three international organizations: the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UNDP and the British procurement agency Crown Agents.

The Health Ministry plans in 2018 to transfer purchase of drugs under five state programs to the national procurement structure, which will be created and launched in 2019.