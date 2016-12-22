Ukrzaliznytsia launches Intercity+ Kyiv-Przemysl train

Ukrzaliznytsia has received confirmation from Polish Railways that new high-speed Intercity+ Kyiv-Przemysl-Kyiv train pair No. 705/706 is assigned. The train on December 23 will make its first trip from Kyiv to Przemysl, Poland.

"The price of first class tickets from Kyiv to Przemysl is around UAH 574, second class – UAH 406, from Lviv to Przemysl for first class – UAH 235 and second class – UAH 172," Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday.

The train made by Hyundai Rotem will run every day and reach destination in Przemysl in 7 hours and 40 minutes and in Kyiv in 7 hours and 7 minutes. The train will depart from Kyiv at 06:45 and from Przemysl at 14:26.

The schedule was drawn up, taking into account a possibility of switching to train No. 3602 Przemysl-Krakow-Wroclaw that departs from Przemysl at 14:29. Passengers of train No. Wroclaw-Krakow-Przemysl arriving to the destination city at 13:18 can continue their trips by Przemysl-Kyiv train No. 705/706.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that the price of tickets in hryvnias depends on the euro exchange rate. When tickets are bought to travel within Ukraine, for example from Kyiv to Lviv, the price will depend on coefficients: the cheapest ticket will be for first class seats on Tuesdays and for second class seats on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the Intercity+ Kyiv-Przemysl-Kyiv train are available.