Odesa Side-Port Plant's debt to Naftogaz swells to UAH 1 bln

Public joint-stock company Odesa Side-Port Plant last week increased its debt to national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy for gas consumed by 91% or UAH 479.357 million, to UAH 1.004 billion, Naftogaz's press service has reported.

"Fifteen consumers out of 380 industrial enterprises receiving or received gas from Naftogaz have large overdue debts. The following companies have the largest debts: Odesa Side-Port Plant with UAH 1.004 billion, Lysychansk Glass Plant Proletariy with UAH 833 million, Alchevsk Steel Works with UAH 186 million and Energomashspetsstal with UAH 174 million," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz anticipates that the plant's debt could reach UAH 1.5 billion by the end of 2016.

Since making the decision to instruct Naftogaz Ukrainy to fulfill special liabilities on gas supply to the plant the consumer has sent only UAH 5 million to the holding.