Ukraine's Rada backs agriculture in 2017 with UAH 5.5 bln

Support of agriculture from the 2017 national budget would be around UAH 5.5 billion, Ukraine's Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry has reported.

"Now farmers will receive subsidies in the amount of 1% of products they make during five years. This is a really historic decision, as Ukraine has not yet this model. In 2017 support will total UAH 5.5 billion," Minister Taras Kutoviy said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said discussing the draft budget that UAH 4 billion will be provided for the subsidy program to agricultural producers, UAH 500 million for agricultural machine building, UAH 700 million for the fund securing credits in the agro-industrial sector and some other programs.

It is planned to increase financing of farmers by UAH 1.08 billion from the special fund of the national budget thanks to an increase in revenue from seizure of assets of corrupted persons.

Some UAH 40 million from support of cattle breeding was transferred to fish industry and UAH 30 million more was earmarked for fish selective breeding. UAH 56.8 million was added for taking anti-epizootic measures.

The special VAT regime for agriculture is to be annulled from 2017.